US$ bonus for civil servants

BY GARIKAI TUNHIRA

GOVERNMENT has reportedly succumbed to pressure and agreed to pay United States dollar-denominated bonuses to its restive workers, after some sections of the civil service threatened to down tools citing erosion of their monthly salaries paid in the local currency.

In a statement dated November 3, 2021, Finance ministry secretary George Guvamatanga said: “Guided by the developments in the market and taking into account the plight of workers and the need to cushion members from the adverse effects of fluctuations in exchange rates and also taking into account the proactive initiative by government, Treasury advises that the 2021 13th cheque be paid in foreign currency (US$) at 100% of the pensionable emoluments, capped at a maximum of US$700 whilst for those with pay scales exceeding the balance of the 13th cheque will be payable in local currency.”

Banks opened Nostro Accounts for all civil servants when the covid allowance was being paid. Gvt decided to convert the US75 for all to Zwl, the accounts become dormant with banks asking those who want to maintain them to deposit funds now US bonus needs an account again. — Tendai Mandishona (@DirectorTindo) November 12, 2021

He added: “It will be noted that timing of payment has been staggered by sector over the years with the uniformed forces and health sector being paid in the month of November, while the other sectors were being paid in December. Considering that we are now in November and reaching year end, it is important that a position regarding timing and payment of bonus be taken.”

Teachers unions, which have for long been demanding a return to their pre-October 2018 salary levels which were in US dollar terms, last week threatened to boycott invigilation of this year’s Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council examinations unless they received their bonuses in foreign currency.

BONUS TIME IN US DOLLARS. The election season has started in earnest, as @MthuliNcube and @GGuvamatanga throw away their algorithms. But missing here are the security services, they need much more than a 13th cheque; life has become nasty and brutish in the barracks and camps! pic.twitter.com/TcPANMEi73 — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) November 11, 2021

Early this week, government announced that it would pay annual bonuses of war veterans in foreign currency.

We note the welcome but unilateral awarding of a USD bonus for Civil servants. Trs still demand their pre October 2018 salaries. From 15 to 27 November Trs will withdraw labour & stage protests.We note attempts to derail the struggle by some yellow Unions. Trs are united & ready! pic.twitter.com/94rB9enGH6 — Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe,ARTUZ (@ARTUZ_teachers) November 11, 2021

Defence and War Veterans Affairs minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri reportedly told top military officials attending a strategic planning workshop early this week that the country had an obligation to look after war veterans.

“This year Civil Servants will be paid their bonuses in Forex up to a maximum of US$700. Civil Service pensioners will receive their bonus payments of US$100 plus a bonus payment of US$80 for spouses after President @edmnangagwa decided a once off cushion”https://t.co/LMUQNmMORV — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) November 12, 2021

She was quoted as saying: “As we plan for 2022 and beyond, it is critical for us not to leave them behind. They are an important constituency of our society by virtue of their sacrifices towards liberating mother Zimbabwe from the jaws of colonial bondage. The need for these cadres to live descent lives is an absolute imperative especially now when the majority of them are in their twilight of their lives.”

Muchinguri-Kashiri said the war veterans’ empowerment programmes needed to be prioritised.

“In this regard, it is noteworthy that the ministry has today managed to institute a veterans of the liberation struggle board which was launched by His Excellency, the President, together with an empowerment vehicle in October 2021. The launch led to the formation of the veterans of the liberation struggle holding company, which will see our veterans becoming involved in various sectors of the economy with a view to freeing the fiscus from catering for their welfare.

“Measures are also being taken to further improve the benefits of the war veterans. Already, a commitment has been made by Treasury to pay veterans a bonus this year and part of which is likely going to be paid in foreign currency.”

When contacted for comment, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said she was in a meeting and referred this paper to Guvamatanga, who was not picking calls.

Efforts to get a comment from Finance minister Mthuli Ncube were also not fruitful as he was not picking calls.

Finance ministry chief director communications Clive Mphambela said he had not seen the letter, and requested that it be sent to him, but later on was also not picking calls.

Apex Council chairperson Cecilia Alexander said she had not received official communication and was, therefore, not in a position to comment.