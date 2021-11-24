U.K. MP reprimanded for taking baby to debate in Parliament

|
U.K. lawmaker Stella Creasy said she was reprimanded for bringing her three-month-old son to a debate in parliament, in what she called an outdated barrier for working mothers.
Creasy, an MP from the opposition Labour Party, tweeted an email in which she was reminded on Tuesday about regulations that prohibit members of Parliament from taking their children inside the main chamber. It seemed as if “mothers in the mother of all parliament are not to be seen or heard,” she said.
Apparently Parliament has written a rule which means I can’t take my well behaved, 3-month old, sleeping baby when I speak in chamber. (Still no rule on wearing masks btw).
Mothers in the mother of all parliament are not to be seen or heard it seems….#21stCenturyCalling pic.twitter.com/rKB7WbYQrL
— stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) November 23, 2021