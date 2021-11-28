Two feared dead at Lake Kariba as boat capsizes

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

TWO members of the same family are feared dead after a boat capsized at Kariba Dam last Friday.

The boat was carrying six people, and was heading to Ndomo fishing camp. The boat capsized near Chawara habour around 4pm on Friday just after take-off.

Witnesses say that the boat was overloaded with an assortment of groceries and other goods.

Three passengers were rescued while one toddler died on the spot.

Her body was recovered and taken to Kariba mortuary.

Water and Inland Department lake Captain Adan Nyekete confirmed the accident to NewsDay.

Nyekete said authorities were already on the ground searching for the two missing passengers,

“Our department and other authorities including police are on the ground searching for two missing passengers,” Nyekete said.

“According to the captain, the boat was overloaded with an assortment of groceries and capsized a few minutes after take-off,” he said.

Meanwhile a fisherman was attacked and killed by a giant crocodile at Ndomo fishing camp on Friday; his body was recovered and taken to Kariba mortuary.