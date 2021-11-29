Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey resigns saying ‘it’s time for me to leave’

Jack Dorsey has confirmed that he will be resigning as Twitter’s chief executive after a share price spike followed reports of the move.

Posting on the platform he said that it was “finally time for me to leave”, explaining in a statement from Twitter itself that it was “because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders”.

Parag Agrawal, the former chief technology officer, has been announced as the new CEO and a member of the board with immediate effect, and said he was “honoured and humbled” by the appointment.

Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support 💙 https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1 — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) November 29, 2021