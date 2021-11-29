Triangle goalkeeper Mudimu dies

By Magreth Ruzvidzo

Triangle goalkeeper and vice-captain Ronald Mudimu (33) has died.

Mudimu died Sunday evening after a long illness. The Premier Soccer League on Monday sent a condolence message to the familiy and the club.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Mudimu and Triangle United FC family following the untimely passing of seasoned player Ronald Mudimu. We pray for comfort and strength during this difficult time,” PSC said in a statement.

Triangle coach, Taurai Mangwiro said everyone at the club had been saddened by the death of their longest serving player.

“As Triangle United football club we are sad to announce the passing on of our goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu who succumbed to illness last night. He had been unwell for a long time and has been in and out of hospital and eventually lost his battle last night,” said Mangwiro.

“He was the longest serving member of the team, having joined Triangle in 2013 and we are at a big loss. I’m short of words to describe how painful it is lose one of our vice-captain. He was hardworking and always committed to his work and would hardly miss a training session.”

“He was of a very good work ethic,” added Mangwiro.

Mourners are gathered in Chitungwiza and burial is likely to be on Wednesday.