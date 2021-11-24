Timely boost for urban poor

BY VANESSA GONYE

AN estimated 47 000 people affected by COVID-19 are set to benefit from a US$1,5 million humanitarian support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAid) funded through Care International.

The initiative targets beneficiaries in the urban areas of Masvingo and Manicaland provinces.

Under the project, Care Zimbabwe will fund healthcare, water, sanitation and hygiene services as well as provide monthly cash transfers to the targeted beneficiaries for the next three months.

Care Zimbabwe country director Patrick Sikana said the support was timely to help the vulnerable rebuild their lives after the COVID-19 socio-economic shocks.

“We are pleased to have received this funding which will help meet the increasing needs of the urban population in Zimbabwe. A large number of people have been failing to meet their basic needs and recover their livelihoods due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sikana said.

“Care Zimbabwe is already working day-to-day to strengthen healthcare systems and improve food security. Through hygiene promotion, improved awareness of the pandemic and cash assistance, economic activities can be safely resumed to kick-start the road to recovery for vulnerable people.”

Care Zimbabwe has also partnered government agencies to provide life-saving assistance, including COVID-19 vaccination support.

As at Tuesday, the country had recorded 134 000 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 4 703 fatalities.