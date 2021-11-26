By Erasmus Makarimayi

FOR us to enjoy our salvation and believers inheritance among the sanctified, we need to stand firm on truth and anchored on biblical revelation of the Scriptures. The revelation of Scriptures is Jesus Christ. Jesus corrected the Jews in John 5:39, New King James Version: “You search the Scriptures, for in them you think you have eternal life; and these are they which testify of Me.”

The written Word reveals Christ or at the back of the Scriptures is Jesus. Through Bible reading and studying, we should have an encounter with Jesus. The Bible is the testimony of Christ Jesus.

Gaining more precise and accurate knowledge is illumination often wrongly called revelation. Previously we studied believing and the importance of knowledge for our belief system to be sound and solid. A brief recap of fundamental Gospel spiritual realities will help. Believers journey starts with arrival. This arrival is at and in a spiritual reality, Christ. God, in His mercy, has advantaged us to enter into His grace or His rest after taking care of the departure and distance and catapulted us to the destination.

In the incarnation, God deleted every definition of distance and delay; every possible excuse mankind could have to feel separated or even neglected by God was removed in one day, through one sacrifice, once and for all. Satan and his apparatus will not allow us to know and walk in this truth.

A believer is a person who has arrived at the knowledge of this truth and enjoys the finished work of Jesus Christ. The devil’s agenda is to rob believers of the truth, thereby advancing his kingdom by lies and deception.

The Bible makes us wise in salvation. Apostle Paul encourages in 2 Timothy 3:15: “And that from a child thou hast known the holy scriptures, which are able to make thee wise unto salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus.”

As born again believers, we shouldn’t be tossed around. We discover what Jesus did for us and recognise who we are.

The life of a believer starts as a winner. The battle of disarming the devil’s power over us was done by Jesus. The calling of Christianity is a call to victory. We are not in a battle that we can either win or lose, but we are in a walk of victory where we are accessing the spoils of the battle.

By His death, Jesus obtained victory for us. Colossians 2:15 records: “And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it.”

What more victory can we yearn for? There is no reason to entertain spirit of fear. The devil was humiliated and put to shame in the presence of his subordinate demons. The moment you confessed Jesus as Lord and Saviour and believed it in your heart, your salvation was sealed. Your eternal life is guaranteed. You’re eternally saved and your salvation cannot be lost.

Ephesians 2:8 points: “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God.” God doesn’t repent of His gifts. The knowledge of this truth liberates us.

Additionally, 2 Timothy 1:9 weighs in: “Who hath saved us, and called us with an holy calling, not according to our works, but according to his own purpose and grace, which was given us in Christ Jesus before the world began.”

From the foundation laid out in the previous instalment, you have an assurance of unending salvation and you can’t be squeezed to the corner to doubt your future when the trumpet sounds. Please enjoy believers peace. You are saved.

By being born again, deliverance has already taken place. You’re delivered. Colossians 1:13, clears the air: “Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son.”

I have written on this subject extensively and the material is found on this platform. The word hath is past tense. One cannot, therefore, reinvent the wheel by trying to deliver themselves when it’s so clear that receiving Jesus procured and effected deliverance. If the coming of Jesus couldn’t deliver you, surely you can’t deliver yourself on your own. However, the good news is that Jesus did it and you and I are no longer in darkness.

If Jesus failed to deliver you by coming inside you (He didn’t fail), surely no human being can. Please note that there’s a difference between casting out devils and deliverance. There is so much interest among believers or should I say, some who confess to be believers in breaking general curses. The efficacy of what Jesus did should make you rest in His finished work. If you check the genealogy of Jesus, you will notice all sorts of things that you will say, He also needs deliverance.

If He didn’t/doesn’t need deliverance, then why you? Remember you are in Christ, called identification. Knowing Christ is knowing you because He is in you and you are in Him.

There is a simple principle of biblical interpretation called logic. Jesus procured the forgiveness of our sins and He brings us to God sinless in Him.

Colossians 2:13 reads: “And you, being dead in your sins and the uncircumcision of your flesh, hath he quickened together with him, having forgiven you all trespasses.” Our innocence is in Christ who’s God’s righteousness. We read in Ephesians 4:32: “And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.” We approach God the Father with boldness, without fear because of what Jesus obtained for us.

In 1 John 2:12: we are told: “I write unto you, little children, because your sins are forgiven you for his name’s sake.”

Jesus Christ did it for us; that’s the Grace of God which is His unmerited, unearned, undeserved and humanly unattainable favour. Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.