Tavada fights for widowed musicians

GOSPEL singer Faith Mazvita Tavada has said her vision is to start a foundation that speaks for widows and single women in music who have been silenced from expressing their feelings and sharing their experiences.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Tavada, a widow, said it was difficult for single mothers to succeed in the music industry without being questioned and criticised for their marital status.

“It is painful to be in that situation where you are young and passionate, yet broken and vulnerable. Society generally accepts gospel singers who are married,” she said.

“One’s marital status is often entwined with their success. Married women are given respect by fans. Single mothers are subjected to sexual harassment with the impression that they are looking for partners.”

Tavada said the death of her husband in a hijacking incident in South Africa took a huge toll on her.

“l got married in 2016 and lost my husband in July 2021. Among many young widows and single ladies in the music industry, I have faced a lot of challenges which include emotional, verbal and sexual abuse,” she said.

“My love goes to women out there who have gone through similar experiences. I encourage them to never trade their integrity for anything,” she said.

Tavada said she wanted to empower young women with their rights.

“Financial constraints also contribute to the fall of many promising artistes. No matter how good one can be, if they do not get financial support, their music career is bound to die,” she said.

“Perseverance and consistency are a defying force to all these problems. I believe that with determination, nothing can stop me from pursuing my career. Support of my manager and sponsors has been a source of inspiration.”

Tavada, who has so far released two singles, Tenda and Gwenga, which carry a message of hope and deliverance, said she was working on an album to be released soon.