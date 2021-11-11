‘Take Money’ bids for gold

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

Zimbabwe female boxing star Kudakwashe “Take Money’ Chiwandire is bracing for a life changing opportunity as she is set to compete in a world title fight – WBC Interim Super Bantamweight scheduled for January 29 next year.

The fight comes timely as Chiwandire was on the verge of quitting boxing after crossing roads with the Charles Manyuchi Academy.

Chiwandire will face Zambian Catherine Phiri, former WBC Super Bantamweight World Champion, who is Zambia’s crowning jewel.

“I wanted to quit boxing because the management staff was not good for me, but God gave me a chance which I found in Deltaforce Academy. I have worked with them since 2014-2018 but unfortunately I left and went to Charles Manyuchi Academy from 2018-2019. Their management was not good for me and I thought it was better to quit boxing,” said Chiwandire.

“I was waiting for this for a while. I was training hard to get this opportunity. God knows the best,”

“Today, I’m here talking about this, it’s like a dreaming but I have been working hard to get this chance,” she added.

Chiwandire’s coach Simon Sangulani also highlighted that it was time to hit the ground running and work on all areas that will strengthen the star.

“We are going to prepare as much as we can and we are going to do a lot of open space training so that she customise with the public audience. We are going to do this once every fortnight at Harare Office, Market Square and Copacabana,” he said.

Deltaforce Academy manager Clied Musonda stressed that they have sought to give prominence to this event so that they bring the title home and Chiwandire is set to start training on the 1st of December.

“As DeltaForce Academy we take this opportunity to vie for the WBC Gold as a golden opportunity and we are leaving no room for failure. Pursuant to the goal to bring the gold home, after careful consultations with our team, stakeholders and partners, we have resolved to postpone the remainder of our 2021 events so we can focus all our efforts on bringing that title, our title home.”

“This is amongst, if not the highest globally rated opportunity that any Zimbabwean boxer has had a chance to contend so far and it deserves the due reverence and world class preparations to match it,” said Musonda.

Secretary for the boxing board Lawrence Zimbudzana said that such opportunity was well deserved,” he said.

“In order to become world champions, our boxers have to fight top boxers in title fights and participate in international tournaments. The upcoming matches therefore provide a unique platform to expose our boxers to the highest level of competition and the rare opportunity to become world champions.”

Follow Magreth on Twitter @MagrethRuzvidzo