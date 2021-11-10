Squabbles rock MDC Alliance Bulawayo

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

INTERNAL squabbles have rocked the MDC Alliance’s Bulawayo structures after its youth wing recently recalled city deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube (ward 1), and ward 5 councillor Felix Mhaka, who they accused of failing to run their respective

wards.

In a letter dated October 30, addressed to MDC Alliance Bulawayo Central constituency coordinating committee (CCC)’s main wing and copied to party president Nelson Chamisa, the youth accused the pair of dereliction of duty.

“We the undersigned Bulawayo Central Youth Assembly CCC under Bulawayo Metropolitan province have written this letter to recall and suspend current MDC Alliance councillors Mlandu Ncube ward 1 and Felix Mhaka ward 5,” part of the letter read.

“This letter is an exemption of our ‘Voice of no confidence’ (sic) in councillors Ncube and Mhaka, and their abilities to run their respective wards which were reserved for the youth quota in the 2018 primary elections. We understand the severity of this decision and did not arrive at it hastily.”

The pair was also accused of forming parallel structures in the party.

Ncube and Mhaka were also accused of failing to achieve anything since their election in 2018.

“Throughout the past years, we have had concerns regarding Mhaka and Ncube’s leadership specifically regarding trust, collaboration, decision making, vision and their lack of respect for the party led by Chamisa. We also believe that Mhaka has failed to abide by devolution principles and is growing seeds of division among residents by employing non-ward residents,” read the letter.

The youth said they could not continue with Mhaka and Ncube, adding that they had failed to account for ward retention funds, as well as come up with empowerment initiatives for the youth.

“They haven’t created a progressive environment, even youth empowerment programmes. But instead, they created a toxic environment among party structures and citizens, without realising their mistakes or unwillingness to listen to MDC-Alliance structures and residents.”

Some party insiders described the move as “child’s play”.

MDC Alliance provincial spokesperson Swirthen Chiroodza referred questions to national party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere, whose mobile number was not reachable yesterday.

Efforts to get a comment from Mhaka were fruitless, while Ncube declined to comment on allegations levelled against him.