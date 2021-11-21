Serial fraudster in court for conning land seekers

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A SUSPECTED serial fraudster was on Saturday arraigned before the courts after he allegedly duped several unsuspecting land seekers of their money in Harare.

Rodgers Kasiya (45) who was represented by Emmanuel Samundombe appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi who remanded him to today for bail application.

Allegations are that Kasiya hatched a plan to fleece Brighton Nasho of his money. On August 1, this year he misrepresented to him that he is an official from the Ministry of Lands and can facilitate allocation of land upon payment of money for administration and other fees amounting to US$3000.

It is alleged that the complainant paid the US$3000 to the accused, who later became evasive after receiving the money.

The complainant then reported the matter and the accused was arrested.

It is further alleged that in the same month of August, Kasiya approached Bornface Muzorava and told him that he is the national land surveyor from the Ministry of Lands and can facilitate allocation of land upon payment of US$3000 as administration and land rental levy.

Muzorava believed the accused person and paid the US$3000. He was taken to the Beatrice area where he was shown a piece of land, which the accused claimed was a subdivision of Sheffield farm measuring 500 hectares.

On August 30, Kasiya allegedly hatched another plan to fleece Tichakunda Mutanga of his money. He misrepresented to him that he was a national land surveyor from the Ministry of Lands and was in a position to facilitate land allocation in the Beatrice area upon payment of US$1730 for administration and land rental levies.

The money was paid, but Kasiya became evasive and the complainant reported the matter.

Using the same modus oparandi, Kasiya also fleeced Moses Nzombe Matienga of US$780 on October 29. He received another US$146 from Luther Chafesuka and Givemore Chapwasuka.