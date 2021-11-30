Rwanda to start giving Covid booster jabs

Rwanda’s health ministry has announced that it will start giving third doses to the elderly and those who have underlying conditions starting on Tuesday.

The ministry says the implementation will be done in phases and will begin in the capital, Kigali.

Rwanda’s minister of state in charge of primary healthcare says third doses will be given to those who are over the age of 50.

Those between 30 and 50 will only get the extra shot if they have an underlying condition.

The World Health Organization says this group should get an additional jab, as they are at higher risk of infections after their first vaccines.

Health workers are also eligible for the third dose.

Out of a population of about 13 million people, more than three million Rwandans have been fully jabbed to date.-BBC