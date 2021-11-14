Russian film week in motion

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE Russian embassy, in collaboration with the Harare Film Society, will from today host an inaugural Russian Film Week in Zimbabwe that will run until Saturday at Theatre Upstairs in Reps, Belgravia in the capital.

Entry for the film screening that starts at 6pm will only be by advance booking, which must be directed to the Harare Film Society or e-mail aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw.

In a statement, Harare Film Society said the content of the film set for screening included love stories and the military conflict in the Central African Republic.

“The Russian Film Week in Zimbabwe will open on November 15 (today) with screening of Bolshoi, a 2017 film directed by Valery Todorovsky telling the story of the ascent of a young provincial girl to the stage of the Bolshoi Theatre,” said Harare Film Society.

“The film is about what a ballet dancer is most afraid of: time, since in her profession, it flies very quickly. This will also be screened as an afternoon presentation on November 20.”

Tomorrow, film enthusiasts will watch a film titled Flight Crew directed by Nikolai Lebedev.

This 2016 film is about a talented young pilot who does not easily accept authority and acts in accordance with his personal code of honour.

He ends up in a crisis situation and has to evacuate people from a remote island.

On Wednesday, a 2021 film titled Tourist directed by Andrey Shcherbinin, will be screened.

The film focuses on a group of Russian instructors who arrived in the Central African Republic to train soldiers at the request of government.

The 2010 drama, Fortress of War, directed by Alexander Kott will be screened on Thursday.

This is a Russia-Belaruss co-production about June 22, 1941, when the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union sparked the Great Patriotic War.

A drama titled Anna Karenina, a story by Vronsky, a 2017 production of Karen Shahnazarov, will be screened on Friday.

The drama is based partly on Leo Tolstoy’s 1877 novel of the same name and also combines the stories by Vikenty Veresaev about the 1904 Russian-Japanese War.

The curtain comes down on Saturday with the screening of Three Seconds, a 2017 production of Anton Megerdichev.

The film Three Seconds is about the outstanding Union of Soviet Socialist Republics-United States of America final match of the men’s basketball tournament of the 1972 Summer Olympic Games in Munich, Germany.