Referees snub PSL matches

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches failed to kick-off on Tuesday afternoon after match officials failed to turn up for all of the four matches that had been lined.

The failure by the referees to turn up for the matches could be linked to the suspension of the Zifa board by the Sports and Recreation Commission earlier in the day.

Players and fans were left stranded with no match officials in sight and after going through the warm up routines players ended up milling around hoping for the arrival of referees.

Triangle were supposed to host Dynamos at Gibbo, Herentals were to clash with Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium while in Mhondoro Ngezi, Yadah were billed to collie with ZPC Kariba.

Highlanders’ scheduled clash with Ngezi Platinum Stars also failed to kick off.

Referees are provided to the PSL by Zifa and some match officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said they had been advised by their superiors not to attend the matches, with others saying they had not been paid for some time.

The ZIFA board was dissolved by the SRC in the morning for a cocktail of reasons that include failure to account for funds.