ZIFA communications spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela
Sport

Referees courses put on hold

By Newsday

-

2

BY FORTUNE MBELE
ZIFA says after consultations with Fifa they have resolved to postpone referees and referees’ instructors’ courses that were supposed to be held this month in Bulawayo.

This comes after the Zifa board was dissolved by the Sports and Recreation Commission on Tuesday with mid-week Premier Soccer League failing to take place after referees withdrew their services.

Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela has confirmed the courses have been put on hold.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) advises all football stakeholders that the referees and referee instructors’ courses scheduled to take place later this month have been postponed indefinitely in consultation with the world football governing body, FIFA,” Gwesela said.

The referee’s course was supposed to be held tomorrow to next Tuesday and the instructors’ course from Tuesday to Saturday.

The high level courses were to be facilitated by Fifa and Caf instructor Felix Tangawarima.

