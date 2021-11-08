Ref in soup over Dynamos match

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Referee Munyaradzi Majoni could be in trouble with authorities following his controversial handling of the Dynamos versus Yadah Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) match on Sunday.

Dynamos won the match 1-0 courtesy of a Shadreck Nyahwa header.

But the referee stole the limelight for the wrong reasons, especially when he controversially decided against sending off Dynamos captain Partson Jaure for a high tackle on Godfrey Mukambi.

He went on to deny Yadah a clear penalty after Jaure handled a goal-bound ball 20 minutes before time.

Zifa board member and chairperson of the technical and development committee, Bryton Malandule, yesterday told NewsDay Sport that his committee would descend heavily on referees involved in match manipulation, with Majoni now facing a possible ban. He stressed that if the referee was found guilty, stern action would be taken against him.

His remarks come amid reports that PSL, led by Farai Jere, also a Zifa board member, had raised concern over the manner in which the match was handled.

Malandule said he was awaiting a report from the match commissioner before taking action.

“We don’t condone manipulation of matches of any form and I can assure you action will be taken so that it will serve as a deterrent to would-be offenders. But it also takes two to tango because teams can also be involved,” he said.

“We want it to serve as a warning to offenders. Right now, I am waiting for a report from the match commissioner. What I have just seen are videos of the incidents on social media.”

Yadah coach Genesis Mangombe complained about the referee in his post-match comments.

“We are also crying out loud because of some dubious things which happened on the field. Maybe the match officials were closer to the action and they decided the ball was not handled. But I thought it was a handball,” Mangombe said in reference to the Jaure handball incident.

The match saw Dynamos maintain their unbeaten run since the start of the season, which roared into life with the Chibuku Super Cup after almost two years on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.