Ralf Rangnick appointed Man Utd interim manager until end of the season

Manchester United appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season; PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino remains United’s first choice to become permanent boss with Ajax’s Erik ten Haag also in their thinking; German replaces Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked this month.
The 63-year-old’s contract will see him oversee the first team until June and then remain at the club for at least a further two years in a consultancy role.
United are planning to make a permanent appointment at the end of the season and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is their first choice, with Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag also in their thinking.
The German is credited with having influenced Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann among many others.
