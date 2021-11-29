Ralf Rangnick appointed Man Utd interim manager until end of the season

Manchester United appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season; PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino remains United’s first choice to become permanent boss with Ajax’s Erik ten Haag also in their thinking; German replaces Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked this month.

The 63-year-old’s contract will see him oversee the first team until June and then remain at the club for at least a further two years in a consultancy role.