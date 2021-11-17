Psycho-social support programs for inmates launched

BY EVANS MATHANDA

The Canadian Embassy in Harare has partnered Jedidiah Trust in rolling out psycho-social support programs aimed at re-uniting inmates with their families.

Jedidiah trust is a non-governmental organisation running rehabilitation and other empowerment projects to assist inmates in life outside prison.

Speaking at a sensitisation workshop in Norton on Monday, Jedidiah trust founding director Lovemore Chikwanda said the programme is necessary to help the integration of inmates in society.

“This program is funded by the Canadian Embassy to help the children incarcerated with their mothers and to reunite inmates with their families,” Chikwanda said.

Jedidiah trust chairperson Gertrude Mandizvidza said the organisation is also working with various stakeholders including the clergy.

“For our programs to be implemented well, we have been working with various stakeholders such church groups, women groups and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS),” Mandizvidza said.

Under the project, the Embassy will also be providing food hampers to 40 families impacted by crime for the next five months.