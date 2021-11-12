Provided for, covered, protected

Erasmus Makarimayi

THE grace of God, which is the Gospel of Christ, activates and stimulates in the inner being of comers, full trust and total reliance on God as long as we yield to the Father’s long caring hand. If you are born again, Jesus Christ is your Lord, who ably provides for you. Grace empowers us to rest unreservedly in the finished work of Jesus irrespective of physical or visible contrary evidence. We do not believe God half-heartedly and we are at rest never panicking. We are at so much peace.

Jesus obtained our eternal redemption and in Him we have eternal security. He’s our Saviour and Lord now and forever. Believers walking in knowledge of the revelation of Jesus Christ do not scavenge for survival.

At this level, they’re able to differentiate between wants and needs but still not denied abundant and overflowing life to be a blessing to others.

They do not live in fear and uncertainty because they are eternally secured. The Christian faith rests upon absolute certainty of the Lordship of Jesus.

To become born again believers, we confess Jesus’ lordship. Romans 10:9 (Amplified version) teaches: “Because if you acknowledge and confess with your lips that Jesus is Lord and in your heart believe (adhere to, trust in, and rely on the truth) that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.”

We have to appreciate and apprehend His lordship. The word Lord means bread-provider, shield and protector. The Father wants us to be rooted and grounded and built upon this blessed truth.

If you are provided for, covered and protected, there is nothing more you will need. You are safe because all your needs are catered for. Your calling, purpose, vision, mission and assignment has the conducive environment to flourish.

There is restfulness in the spirit of believers walking in knowledge. They do not live below the privileges of redemption. Jesus Christ’s high priestly ministry brought us to safe landing and sound footing. He cleared the charges against us and gave us better hope based on a new covenant.

He cleared away the law, which could not make us righteous and imparted righteousness unto us in Him by grace. In us and in His body, the law is abolished.

Hebrews 7:18 (New King James version) writes: “For on the one hand, there is an annulling of the former commandment because of its weakness and unprofitableness.” We are in a new and better hope. We belong and are beneficiaries.

He is our Lord. We have been brought in. Ephesians 2:17 teaches: “And came and preached peace to you, which were afar off, and to them that were nigh.”

Both Jew and Gentile are partakers without prejudice. We have constant supply and provision under Jesus Christ’s High priesthood.

His ministry never ends. Hebrews 7:24-25: “But this man, because he continueth ever, hath an unchangeable priesthood. Wherefore, he is able also to save them to the uttermost that come unto God by him, seeing he ever liveth to make intercession for them.”

The presence of Jesus Christ on the right hand of God is our intercession and peace. Jesus sits down in authority. He is in the highest seat in the universe and holds the highest office in the universe, and He is our Lord. We do not lack, we do not starve.

Lions fend for the young offspring. Psalm 34:10 notes: “The young lions do lack, and suffer hunger: but they that seek the Lord shall not want any good thing.”

Our Lord, the lion of the tribe of Judah makes sure we have abundance. We are the body of Christ and He is the head of the body. We all have been given grace. John 1:16 reads: “And of his fullness have all we received, and grace for grace.”Wow! How rich we are!

We can never again talk of our lack, of our weakness or of our unworthiness, because that great substitutionary sacrifice that He wrought for us has guaranteed to us eternal life, and a right standing with the Father. Victory is our portion.

We enjoy peace that surpasses understanding and joy unspeakable defines us. Philippians 4:7, Amplified, reads, “And God’s peace (shall be yours, that tranquil state of a soul assured of its salvation through Christ, and so fearing nothing from God and being content with its earthly lot of whatever sort that is, that peace) which transcends all understanding shall garrison and mount guard over your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.”

Jesus our Lord, as the head of the church, which you are part of if you are born again, provides for you. It is not of works, it is by grace. The bill is not on you, but on Him in His accomplished work. As you read the Word and feed, thereupon, you are enriched.

Ephesians 5:26-27 teach us: “That he might sanctify and cleanse it with the washing of water by the word. That he might present it to himself a glorious church, not having spot, or wrinkle, or any such thing, but that it should be holy and without blemish.”

All you have to do is simply avail yourself so that He works in you. Apostle Paul states in Philippians 2:13, “For it is God which worketh in you both to will and to do of his good pleasure.”

He gives you the power to will and to do for His good pleasure. Our hearts are full of abounding joy and thanksgiving.

Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.