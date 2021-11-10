No Nama awards extension

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

NATIONAL Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), the organisers of the country’s premier arts honors, National Arts Merit Awards (Nama), yesterday said there will be no extension for submission of entries for the 20th edition upon the November 30 deadline.

The Nama awards, established through an Act of Parliament in 1985 by NACZ recognises and rewards excellence in creativity and talent within the creative sector.

As the global COVID-19 pandemic continued to choke the creative sector, the arts mother body was forced to postpone the edition of the awards ceremony until February 27, 2022.

NACZ’s spokesperson Rodney Ruwende in a statement said the collection of entry forms and submission of entries can be done at their Head office, provincial offices, Murewa Culture Centre and any of the National Gallery of Zimbabwe offices in Harare, Bulawayo and Mutare.

“The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) encourages stakeholders in the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) who intend to submit their works for consideration for the 20th NAMA to be held in February 2022 that the deadline for the submission of works remains November 30 2021,” he said.

“There will be no extension to this deadline and works submitted after it has lapsed will not be considered. We would like to remind production houses, studios, stables, galleries, organisations, associations, groups, artists and monitors that they can submit their entries physically at designated submission points or online through the NACZ Website.”

“Online entry forms can be downloaded at www.natartszim.org.zw/, while entries can be submitted through the link: (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSew_QD- qWRaaRe94MxHcNzYEKIIKlU0mzF0956lK23RcAFWTQ/viewform).”

Ruwende said all entries must be accompanied by the artiste’s product(s) in the form of videotapes, cassettes, flash drives, CDs, pictures or books adding that where it is not possible to submit artworks online, they may still be submitted in person at the above-listed places for use in the adjudication.

“Please also note that consideration of selection will only be given to artworks published by Zimbabwean citizens or those with Zimbabwean resident status in the past two years covering the period from December 1 2019 to November 30 2021,” he said.

“Individuals submitting works for NAMA are encouraged to supply three sets of the particular works/production to assist adjudicators, except where the product is from the visual arts category.”

Ruwende said the forthcoming NAMA awards ceremony will be a historic occasion to be hosted under the theme Zimbabwe and Beyond #amalevels celebrating artists who are waving the flag of Zimbabwe high across various artistic disciplines both locally and beyond the country’s borders.

The disciplines to be adjudicated for the awards are dance, film, literary arts, theatre, music, visual arts, media and spoken word. ENDS

Follow Winstone on Twitter @widzoanto