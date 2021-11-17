NGO rolls out sanitary wear campaign for prisoners

BY PRESTIGE MUNTANGA

BULAWAYO based non-governmental organisation, Inside Out Development Trust has rolled out a campaign under the theme #GirlChildRescueMission which aims to collect sanitary wear for distribution to vulnerable girls and female prisoners.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services ambassador and director of Inside Out, Clarence “Kira” Garura told Southern Eye that their aim was to help the underprivileged women.

“We are collecting sanitary pads, clothes and toiletries at the Velocity Records, number 40A Lambert House, 13th avenue & Railway avenue. The beneficiaries are vulnerable teenage girls, orphans and disadvantaged ladies as well as female prison inmates,” he said.

Garura said working as an ambassador made him understand the challenges women and men in prisons face.

“As the ambassador for Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services for Bulawayo province, upon talking and discussing with female inmates and rehabilitation officers at Mlondolozi, I realised that the issue of sanitary pads was a great challenge in prison and I took it upon myself to take up the initiative to help them,” he said.

“Every month we visit Bulawayo locations and we work with a local community leader who identifies vulnerable women and orphans.”

Garura appealed to the organisations and citizens to join them in a campaign that will run until end of November.

“We are targeting child-headed families, orphans, vulnerable teenage girls, and women in prison even as we offer rehabilitation and life skills to prison inmates,” he said.

“We appeal to the corporate world, organisations, faith based organisations and individuals to join the campaign and help us collect donations”.

Garura who is also a musician, has been running several programs including prison family week and prison day which is hosted in September every year. The program allows prisoners to spend the whole day with their families.