Nakamba on form: Gerrard

Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has discovered his best form under new boss Steven Gerrard.

Nakamba has started both of Gerrard’s first games as a Premier League manager in wins over Brighton and Crystal Palace, and the Zimbabwe international says “it’s a really good feeling” to win back-to-back games.

Nakamba looks set to start against Man City tonight when Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions visit Villa Park for Gerrard’s third game in charge.

The former Club Brugge midfielder told VillaTV ahead of the game: “Each and every game is always a tough game.

“Now playing against Man City, it’s not easy, but I think we need to give everything and compete, continue what we are doing and give everything to get a positive result.

“Especially, when we play at Villa Park at home with the fans, it gives us a massive boost. In the last match, the away fans were fantastic, but I think at home it is more easy because they push everyone, it’s always full so I think it’s a massive boost for us.”

Nakamba was voted man of the match in Villa’s most recent win over Palace, as goals from Matt Targett and John McGinn helped Gerrard’s side to a 2-1 victory at Selhurst Park.

“For me, it is always about the collective, as a team, if we do well as a team then afterwards, personal (plaudits) as well,” Nakamba added.

“It doesn’t matter like that to me, as long as the team does well, it is more important for me.”

Speaking about Gerrard’s influence since he took over as the new Villa boss at the start of the month, Nakamba said: “I have enjoyed it and also they have been speaking to us about how they want us to play.

“They want us to improve, they are on to us every time which is good, it helps us improve in a lot of things.

“So far, they have been really helpful in terms of making us believe and making us improve and trying our best in the aspects of where they think we are stronger in. They give us more options to get better and better and better.”

Gerrard has stuck with Villa’s midfield trio of Nakamba, McGinn and Jacob Ramsey for each of his opening games against Brighton and Palace. The 27-year-old Nakamba, however, says he is comfortable to play with any one of his teammates.

“I feel comfortable with anyone on the pitch,” he added.

“I have played with Ramsey, McGinn, Douglas (Luiz), with Carney and we are always pushing each other in training, we are close to each other.”— Birmingham Mail