Mutasa gives Beefy headache

BY FORTUNE MBELE

BULAWAYO City striker Wisdom Mutasa will miss today’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash against Manica Diamonds after disappearing from camp a few days ago.

Coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube confirmed that Mutasa just vanished and did not inform anyone and was likely to face disciplinary action from the local authority side.

“Wisdom Mutasa has just disappeared. He has disappeared again. As long as the player leaves without asking for permission, it has to be a disciplinary issue, but I think it is more than what meets the eye as far as I am concerned. It is something that I cannot share with you,” he said.

It’s not the first time that the nomadic former Dynamos, Caps United, FC Platinum, Black Rhinos and Manica Diamonds player has gone AWOL, after he is said to have disappeared for two weeks last month.

Ncube, however, said they were ready to rise from the mauling by Ngezi Platinum to secure three points against Manica Diamonds.

“We lost as a team and losing 5-0 was a learning point. We have done our preparations positively and know the task ahead of us. We are playing a team with a lot of experience. We are not going to look for five, four or three goals but our main objective is taking three points,” he said.

“We have tried to psyche the boys. We have tried to make them believe in themselves. We have tried to make the boys understand the nature of football that there are three results in the game. As much as it was a heavy defeat, it doesn’t start and will not end with us. We have fallen down and what is important in this particular game is we will manage to rise. The boys will have to prove themselves tomorrow (today).”

Ncube said the postponement of the games last week after referees did not turn up was a blessing for him and his troops.

“If we had played Manica in the condition we were in and the attitudes, it was going to be another drubbing, but we had the extra seven days to psyche the boys and make them believe and it helped. They are a better team and people than the last two weeks,” he said.

Manica Diamonds are riding on the glory of a 4-0 victory over prisons side WhaWha in their first game.

