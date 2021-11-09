Mudonzvo’s novel gets 5-star Amazon rating

BY SHARON SIBINDI



HARARE-BASED writer and content creator Simbarashe Mudonzvo is elated after his fantasy novel titled Pied Piper of Hamelin published by Esquavi (formerly Pied Piper Publishing Ltd), got a five-star rating on the Amazon platform.

The book, which talks about forgiving, learning from mistakes, enjoying life today, looking forward to tomorrow and pursuing dreams, is available as an e-book and paperback on Amazon.

Mudonzvo told NewsDay Life & Style that his fantasy novel followed the life and misfortunes of the Pied Piper as he sought redemption by finding the missing children.

“I am happy that my book Pied Piper of Hamelin already has a five-star rating and those that have read it are very impressed. The book is a continuation of the famous Pied Piper of Hamelin story,” he said.

“The story is about a small town in Germany, Hamelin (present-day Hamelin), which is suffering from a rat pandemic and the residents have run out of ideas on how to deal with the problem, a bit like how at one stage the world had run out of ideas on how to end the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Mudonzvo said he was inspired to write the story by people who expected a lot from him since he was talented.

“I was once third best in the whole country in playing chess in 2000, used to be top student at Kutama and even when I went to United Kingdom, I was top of the class at Tiffin Grammar School,” he said.

“I went to study law at a top university, then decided to quit university and the troubles as well as mistakes started. Each time I try new things, I am told ‘but you dropped law, you made this mistake, you failed at this’. So, for a long time, I spent my years trying to right my wrongs, I would try to study law, go back to university among other things.”

Mudonzvo said his book, which has two editions, the first having been published in 2018, with the second edition being published in July 2020, is for the young and the youths.

“I am already writing a second book set in Africa, where the reader is going to discover this wonderful new world of music magic,” he said.

“The first book was to introduce the Pied Piper and give a sneak preview about his life, that is talking animals, magic, personality and his animal friends.”