HomeBreaking newsMuchechetere bounces back at ZBC after Supreme Court rulling
Happyson Muchechetere
Breaking newsLocal NewsSlider

Muchechetere bounces back at ZBC after Supreme Court rulling

By Newsday

-

3

By Desmond Chingarande
Former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) chief executive Happison Muchechetere has bounced back after the Supreme Court overturned his expulsion from the state broadcaster six years ago. 

Muchechetere was expelled from ZBC in 2015 after a hearing chaired by former High Court Judge Justice James Devittie found him guilty of misconduct.

He had been on suspension for a year before on allegations of misconduct and prejudicing the corporation of over US$7million.

More to follow…

Previous articlePolice, army open fire on Makakavhule villagers

Recent Posts

Stories you will enjoy

Recommended reading

© 2021 Alpha Media Holdings. All Rights reserved.