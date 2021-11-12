Muchechetere bounces back at ZBC after Supreme Court rulling

By Desmond Chingarande

Former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) chief executive Happison Muchechetere has bounced back after the Supreme Court overturned his expulsion from the state broadcaster six years ago.

Muchechetere was expelled from ZBC in 2015 after a hearing chaired by former High Court Judge Justice James Devittie found him guilty of misconduct.

He had been on suspension for a year before on allegations of misconduct and prejudicing the corporation of over US$7million.

More to follow…