Model embraces culture through photography

BY KIMBERLY KARIATI

CONCEPTUAL model Ruvarashe “Zoey” Udenge says her biggest achievement in the modelling industry was self-discovery and expression through photography that empowers black women to embrace their beauty and culture.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Zoey said the creative industry had enabled her to freely express her thoughts and be a positive influence to young girls in society.

“I focus on conceptual photography in which I will be showing an image of an African woman who embraces her culture and tradition, one who is powerful and influential,” she said.

“I started modelling as a passion and it later became a career. Growing up, I used to watch powerful women on television and in magazines, and I realised who I wanted to become. I am really proud that I am now part of them too.”

Zoey said her desire was to empower the girl child.

“Ever since I started my career two years ago, I do not consider working with big artists as my greatest achievement, but discovering myself, telling my story in my community and empowering people especially young girls,” she said.

Zoey said although the art had brought positive change in her life, there was still need to fight discrimination based on appearance.

“I chose to be a model because it motivates me to become confident and better as a woman telling my story through images. I love my culture and I would like to establish it so that people can recognise it internationally,” she said.

“As a model, I would like to fight colourism in the industry. People back in the day prioritised and preferred light-skinned people for jobs over dark-skinned women. Though dark-skinned women are getting recognition, there are still cases where they are looked down upon.”

Added Zoey: “We also need diversity in body appearance and size in the modelling sector. Art is not about complexion, body size or shape, but the change one brings to society. It is about who you are and what you stand for.”

Zoey said she was working on a talk show called Body By Zoey.

In her career, she has worked with popular artistes such as Jah Prayzah, Roki and Holy Ten, whom she believes have boosted her confidence and career.

