Mining pensioners bemoan low payouts

By SILAS NKALA

THE Mining Industry Pensions Fund (MIPF) has released audited financial statements from 2015 to 2020 following a petition by the Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Mineral Workers Union (Zdamwu).

In the petition, Zdamwu raised concern that its members were not benefiting from their pension contributions. The petition came at a time when the mining sector has witnessed an influx of Chinese miners who stand accused of labour and human rights violations.

Some companies are accused of failing to remit workers pensions contributions to MIPF despite deducting them from salaries.

Zdamwu secretary-general Justice Chinhema yesterday said union members demanded audited financial statements to assess the state of MIPF funds.

Chinhema said the petition was in line with provisions of the Pensions and Provident Funds Act which allows access to such documents.

MIPF principal officer Gatsheni Ndlovu then released the audited statements, adding that “this means that going forward you will be receiving the audited financial statements, annual reports and annual newsletters as well as other relevant communication as and when it is sent out to members”.