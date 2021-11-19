Met Department warns of violent storms countrywide

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

THE Meteorological Service Department (MSD) has warned of imminent heavy and destructive rains which will hit the country until Wednesday next week.

“Moisture is drifting into the country from Botswana through Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South Provinces. This coupled with the high temperatures over much of the country should result in thunderstorms which may be violent in places (coupled with strong winds, lightning, hail and heavy rains in some places,” MSD said.

“This is normal for this time of the year, especially in season which is expected to have normal rains.”

MSD said members of the public are encouraged to exercise caution.

“In light of the rains, members of the public have been warned of lightning and strong winds, localised heavy rains (in excess of 30mm) and hail storms in some places.”

“There are chances that the storms will bow off roof tops. If you urgently need to travel, take caution on the roads as roads may be slippery and contain hidden dangers covered by water, including fallen trees, utility poles and live wires,” said MSD.

Earlier this year, floods triggered by cyclone Eloise ravaged the country causing a trail of destruction.

