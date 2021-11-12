Media urged to unpack AU democracy charter

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

ACTIONAID Zimbabwe director Joy Mabenge has urged journalists to raise awareness on the African Union Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (ACDEG) to promote human rights and democracy.

Mabenge said this yesterday at a two-day workshop held in Kadoma for journalists and parliamentarians to review Zimbabwe’s progress in ratifying and domesticating ACDEG.

“Part of their (journalists) responsibilities is to ensure that the charter is popularised in terms of the key components of ACDEG whose three pillars are elections, democracy and governance, which are three tenets that every society endeavours to achieve,” he said.

ActionAid Zimbabwe women’s rights and economic justice manager Rumbidzayi Makoni said: “At community level, people do not know about ACDEG, and the media needs to disseminate that information.”

To date, 34 countries have ratified the charter.

Zimbabwe appended its signature on March 21, 2018, but is yet to ratify the charter.

ACDEG seeks to address African problems such as economic development, poverty alleviation, and increasing literacy by including everyone in the development agenda.

