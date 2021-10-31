Maunganidze re-elected Misa Zim chairperson

BY NHAU MANGIRAZI/LORRAINE MUROMO

JOURNALIST and media lecturer Golden Maunganidze has retained his post as Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Zimbabwe chapter chairperson after an emphatic victory in elections held on Saturday.

Maunganidze, who is also the Misa regional chairperson and Tell Zim newspaper founder, defeated his former deputy chairperson Rutendo Mawere by 85 votes to 17 during the weekend polls that saw senior journalist Ruth Butaumocho landing the vice-chairperson post.

The former Masvingo Mirror editor described his victory as a triumph for media freedom and sustainability in Zimbabwe and the region.

“This victory means that members appreciate the work that we have been doing in the past four years. Now with a fresh mandate to lead both national and Sadc regional governing councils, I will be able to ensure that our programming dovetails with the regional vision,” Maunganidze said.

“Members must expect to see a rejuvenated organisation that has a special interest in media sustainability during this period of pandemics, media freedoms and access to information,” he said, adding that he would push for licensing of more players in the television and radio sector, and freedom of the Press.