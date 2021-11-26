Mapeza predicts tough path

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FC PLATINUM mentor Norman Mapeza is bracing for a tougher challenge as his side locks horns with Chicken Inn at Mandava Stadium this afternoon.

The former Warriors skipper is hoping to maintain a clean record after storming into the Chibuku Super Cup final last weekend.

Prior to their 1-0 victory over Dynamos in a Chibuku semi-final last weekend, the platinum miners had pummelled Tenax 6-1 in their Premier Soccer League season opening match.

Mapeza has, however, predicted a gruelling campaign for his charges, with four unforgiving matches lined up for them.

After today’s clash with Chicken Inn, they will take on Ngezi Platinum in the Chibuku Super Cup final at Mandava Stadium.

This one, a platinum derby that has always been more than a game of football, but a battle of superiority between two platinum mining companies, ZimPlats and Mimosa.

They will then travel for a date with a reinvented Bulawayo Chiefs on match day 3, before hosting Harare giants Dynamos the following weekend.

“It’s a very important game for us, we are playing a very good team. In the past, their record shows that they always come and give us problems here. A quality side with a lot of experienced players,” Mapeza said.

“It’s not going to be an easy game. We have been moving up and down, but we are ready now. We have tough fixtures ahead of us, so we must start setting the winning tone now.”

Mapeza is relieved that Rahman Kutsanzira, who was forced out of their clash with Dynamos following a nasty clash with Albert Eonde, has fully recovered.

The former Highlanders skipper is available for selection today.

“Rahman had a concussion, but from the doctor’s report, he is OK. The rest of the players are all well and raring to go,” he said.

