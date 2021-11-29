Mambo Guramatunhu on debut anthology

BY KIMBERLY KARIATI

POET Ngonidzashe “Mambo Guramatunhu” Paradza says his recently-launched debut anthology titled Kumberi Takamirigwa (The Future Awaits), is a motivation to youths to set goals and pursue them.

The Masvingo-born artist told NewsDay Life & Style that his passion for nurturing youths motivated him to come up with the anthology.

“Kumberi Takamirigwa is a collection of various poems aimed at motivating young people. In the anthology, I say today matters more than the future itself,” he said.

“Young people must invest in making their future worth living. They have to work today and enjoy in the future. Take information today and be the advisors of tomorrow, learn today and teach others tomorrow.”

“Today is preparatory period and young people must not waste their time on drugs.”

Mambo Guramatunhu said the book that comprises poems such as Chimunda Zimunda, Kumberi Takamirigwa, Chaive Kurufu Mariro, Munouraya Chitunha and Vakasatora Zvedu was influenced by daily experiences.

“The topics in the book were influenced by what I see and feel. We do not usually choose what to write, we are pushed to compose. The inspiration of the day tells you what to write,” he said.

“If I am happy, sad, crying or laughing it has got an impact on my writing. I touch on relevant issues happening in my community, I am sure I am going to have an impact on the youths. If I demand service delivery in a poem and the relevant offices see the need to improve, then my piece becomes a success.”

He said the use of vernacular language in his work helped him to clearly articulate his thoughts. It is also meant to promote the use of local languages.

“It is important to write in vernacular language because we are in a time when people are shunning their own languages. Reminding and teaching people the beauty of our languages should be a collective effort for us all,” he said.

“I promise more books of ngano (folktales), nhetembo (poems) and rondedzero (compositions). I hope this will revive our local languages as they are drowning. I also wish to change my environment through writing.”

“Nhetembo and ngano should be religiously respected for they are a way of communicating using examples, language, values and ethics they know,” he added.

Mambo Guramatunhu believes loyalty to writing, seeking advice and publishing more books will open doors in his career.

“Publishing a book will help me connect with other writers, researchers, buyers, libraries, readers, more interviews, reviews by intellectuals, this means growth. I am planning to produce more content, grow my brand, writing relevant issues that will see me being relevant in my community,” he said.