Malawi asks Mike Tyson to be its cannabis ambassador

Malawi’s agriculture ministry has written to former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson to be the ambassador for the country’s cannabis crop.

Minister Lobin Lowe said the legalisation of cannabis last year in Malawi had created opportunities locally and internationally.

The ministry said the United States Cannabis Association was facilitating the deal with Tyson.

“Malawi may not go it alone as the industry is complex requiring collaboration. I would therefore like to appoint you, Mr Mike Tyson, as Malawi’s Cannabis Branch ambassador,” Mr Lowe wrote.

Tyson is also an entrepreneur and has invested in a cannabis farm.

Local media reported that Tyson was expected in Malawi last week but his visit was postponed.

Malawian cannabis, particularly the strain known as Malawi Gold, is considered by recreational smokers as one of the finest.-BBC