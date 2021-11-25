Magurasave relishing WhaWha clash

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

TENAX gaffer Shardreck Magurasave has predicted a tense and tough affair when his side clashes with WhaWha in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match tomorrow.

This clash is symbolic of a fight between two siblings, as the two are Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services clubs, hailing from Manicaland and Midlands provinces, respectively.

Magurasave opines that this battle is more than just a game, but rather a superiority contest between the two correctional services sides.

“It’s probably going to be the most difficult game of our season. We are playing against a team from the same organisation as ours,” Magurasave.

“That makes it tense and more of a fight between brothers. But we are going to attack from the onset. We are not going to sit back and defend because if we can’t win at home, then how can we expect to win away?”

During the 2015 campaign, Flame Lily and WhaWha faced off in the top-tier league, under the tutelage of Takesure Chiragwi and Llyod Mutasa, respectively.

Both sides were relegated at the end of that season.

However, this time around, it is Magurasave and Luke Petros steering the two outfits, with hopes of preserving their Premiership status.

Tenax gave a decent account of themselves during the Chibuku Super Cup although they didn’t go beyond the group phase, while WhaWha were the worst of all teams during the tournament.

Both teams will aim to use this match as a confidence booster, having lost their season opening matches at the hands of FC Platinum and Manica Diamonds.

Tenax lost 6-1 to the platinum miners, while WhaWha succumbed 4-0 to the Gem Boys.

Magurasave is not reading much into their latest result and hopes to turn a corner when they host WhaWha.

“It doesn’t matter that we lost our first match, that was then. We are preparing as usual knowing that we are facing a tough task,” he said.

“On this one, we are not underestimating each other because it’s more than just a game of football.”