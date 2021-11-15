Machine boost for Gwanda renal unit

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

KIDNEY patients in Gwanda will benefit from a US$15 000 haemodialysis machine which was donated to Gwanda Provincial Hospital by Stanbic Bank yesterday.

The dialysis machine will assist patients with kidney problems as well as those who suffer from hypertension, diabetes, mellitus, HIV, and malaria, among others.

Gwanda provincial development co-ordinator Lathiso Dlamini said the donation came at a time when the hospital was experiencing service delivery challenges.

“The Gwanda Provincial Hospital renal unit currently serves patients from Insiza district, and others that come from as far as Beitbridge. In the same vein, we now have resident specialists in gynaecology and orthopaedics, which reduces dependency on central hospitals,” Dlamini said.

“The hospital is the curative hub in the capital of Matabeleland South, hence the need for the community and corporates to appreciate how the hospital functions. The hospital executive is striving to improve quality of care by employing the Kaizen philosophy, and in turn everyone, in our small capacities, needs to support the hospital,” she said.

Stanbic Bank head of brand and marketing Palmer Mugavha said kidneys were critical organs in the body as they removed waste products and drugs from the body.

“We understand that installation and testing took place last week. When one’s kidneys are damaged, waste products and fluids can build in one’s body causing swelling in ankles, nausea, among others,” Mugavha said, adding that similar donations will be made to other district hospitals next year.

In an unrelated matter, Dlamini said the rate of accidents in Gwanda district was worrying at a time when the hospital was poorly equipped to handle such cases.

“For those looking into how to partner and assist the hospital, there is still need to have a proper casualty or accident and emergency care infrastructure. There are frequent road accidents that occur on the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Highway,” she said.