Lebo M to serve as music composer, producer for Oscar winner Viola Davis’s film The Woman King.

The Lion King composer and producer Lebo M has boarded Oscar winner Viola Davis’s film The Woman King.

Lebo M confirmed to Sowetan in a statement that he will serve as the music composer and producer for the Hollywood project also starring SA’s very own Thuso Mbedu.

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o is also tied to the historic epic currently being filmed on a secret location in SA.

“This movie is a testament of what many have been fighting for, especially in the acting fraternity – strong black women rising and shining in the forefront,” Lebo M said.

“These were the words that Viola Davis shared when announcing the cast of the film. I could not agree more, and such projects must be created and shared with the rest of the world.

“I am excited that this project will be celebrated through the unique techniques that we used when creating the soundtracks.”

Lebo M will compose and produce five songs for the film. He is said to be working with a team of 50 choir singers, percussionists, sound engineers and programmers.

“The five songs have been crafted with precision and due consideration of the immense historical significance that the movie brings, but it also represents the prowess of local talent,” Lebo M said.

“Being part of this unrivalled ensemble cast is an honour and a privilege, allowing us to produce music that will not only elevate the rising phenoms in the movie but also affirms our culture and traditions through the telling of this story.”