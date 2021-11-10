Lady Chevrons in reality check  

By Kevin Mapasure

The Zimbabwe national women’s cricket team have suffered an eight wicket battering at the hands of touring Bangladesh in the first One Day International on in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe were bundled out for just 48 runs in under 24 overs before Bangladesh screamed home just over tens overs.

Bangladesh won the toss and asked Zimbabwe to bat first before their bowlers ran through the home side’s batting line up in quick time.

The two nations are using the three match series as preparation for the International Cricket Council World Cup qualifiers that kick off on November 21.

Only Precious Marange managed to get to double figures with 17 runs that came off 30 balls while there were two ducks.

Fransisca Chipare finished unbeaten but without scoring. Openers Ashley Ndiraya and Modester Mupachikwa had two and six respectively.

Kipper Mary-Anne Musonda managed just seven runs with Loreen Tshuma contributing four runs.

The bowlers faced a mammoth task if were to make the result look more respectable and even with the loss of the two wickets, Bangladesh hardly looked troubled.

Bangladesh made 49 for the loss of two wickets in 10.4 overs with Marange and Esther Mbofana taking out the openers Murshida Katun (7) and Sharmin Akthar (8) respectively.

The next match will be played at the same venue on Saturday while the third and final will take place on Monday.