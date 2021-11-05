Insurance killer and ex-cop Rosemary Ndlovu handed six life sentences for murder of relatives

The insurance killer Rosemary Ndlovu, who was found guilty on six counts of murder for murdering relatives last month, has been handed six life sentences in the High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

The court sentenced Ndlovu to an additional five years for defeating the ends of justice and another 10 years for the fraud conviction.

Last month, Judge Ramarumo Monama handed six murder convictions, attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice and fraud, for the former police officer who killed six of her relatives and benefited from insurance claims to the tune of more than R1.4 million.

Judge Monama found Ndlovu guilty for the murders of Madala Homu, 2, Audrey Ndlovu, 3, Hangwani Mabasa, 9, Zanele Motha, 10, Mayeni Mashaba and Brilliant Mashego.

Ndlovu was filmed by an alleged hitman while plotting to kill her sister, her sister’s children and elderly mother, allegedly in a bid to benefit from insurance fraud.

Her sister and her children were to be killed in a fire at her house. The court found her guilty of attempted murder for plotting to have her mother killed. Her mother testified in Ndlovu’s defence during the trial.