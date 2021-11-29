Injuries worry Mapeza

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FC PLATINUM might have got a morale boosting win ahead of the Chibuku Super Cup final, but coach Norman Mapeza is worried over injuries as they prepare for the decisive clash.

He lost two key defenders who were forced off the pitch during the Chicken Inn encounter in the first 20 minutes of the match on Saturday due to what appeared to be serious injuries.

Left-back Kelvin Mangiza was stretchered off the field of play after suffering a concussion following a nasty collision with Passmore Bernard.

Centre-back Lawrence Mhlanga pulled his hamstring and was withdrawn.

The veteran mentor is worried that the structure of his team might be affected as they take aim at the Chibuku Super Cup against Ngezi Platinum Stars.

“When our defenders got injured, we lost rhythm and I wasn’t happy with the way we ended the second half. Alaba (Kelvin Mangiza) suffered a concussion. It’s very worrisome for us,” Mapeza said.

“He is the second player to suffer the same injury in two games. Rahman (Kutsanzira) also had the same injury when we played Harare last week. Lawrence also got injured, but I hope they will be fine soon enough.”

Although he has a number of options that include Gift Bello, Donald Dzvinyai, and Evidence Tendayi to call for duty, Mapeza remains worried about the rate at which his players are getting injured at crucial stages.

He, however, expects his men to build on their win over Chicken Inn and account for Ngezi Platinum Stars.

A win will earn them US$75 000 plus a ticket to participate in the next edition of the Caf Confederations Cup.

“It’s a massive morale booster ahead of the cup final. It was a very good game and nowadays, football is about how you manage situations. The most important thing is that we collected the three points,” he said after the 2-1 win over Chicken Inn.