Huge endorsement for Mlalazi

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

RISING songwriter and gospel singer Everton Mlalazi received a major endorsement from sections of society, including business executives, church leaders and fellow musicians, as he unveiled his much-awaited debut album, In the Presence 1, at 7 Arts Theatre in Harare on Saturday.

Since breaking onto the showbiz scene in June last year, Mlalazi has been releasing singles as appetisers ahead of a 10-track album release.

He has collaborated with both top local and international artistes, among them Minister Michael Mahendere on Pfugama Unamate and South Africa’s celebrated duo of award-winning singer, preacher and music producer Benjamin Dube on Mwari Hamushanduki and top singer Xolly Mncwango on track My Father’s House.

Dube, who is regarded as one of South Africa’s most significant recording artistes in religious music, was the guest artiste at the red-carpet launch held under strict observance of COVID-19 regulations.

In the midst of his sterling performance, Dube described Mlalazi as a talented and amazing musician.

“I am glad that God gave me a midwife so that something that is in Everton Mlalazi can come out. It is humbling to be a bridge. When you are a bridge, you allow some people to walk on you and get to their God’s golden destiny,” he said.

“He (Mlalazi) sings better than I do, he is amazing. You have to check who you are giving the baton to run. You just don’t give it to anyone, you give it to the one you know has the capacity to stand and be able to do it. So, the Lord led me.”

Dube, who has mentored hundreds of musicians in his homeland, said he was content with being what God was to him.

“I have discovered that it’s better to be a bridge than to be a monument, because when people are on the other side, then they are able to talk about the bridge and still be having God to the other side, instead of all basking in the sun as a monument,” he said.

“Before, I used to worry when people actually come through me and then leave me, but God said ‘that is your assignment, you are there to discover, develop and to export’. So, it’s an honour for me to come here, (Zimbabwe), thank you Everton and Pretty (Mlalazi’s wife). I was given the opportunity to be a blessing to you and I want you to know.”

Mlalazi, who took to the stage after Dube’s performance, proved his mettle in the local gospel industry.

“Since the music journey started, I have been blessed to collaborate with very powerful people and very humble,” he said as he invited Mncwango to the stage to perform their duet My Father’s House, which is also featured on the album.

“Another blessed brother of mine, I told you on this album, I have been blessed, I had a song with my father (Dube), I have a song with Xolly, I have a song with an anointed man of God, Minister Mike Mahendere (Pfugama Unamate),” he said as he invited Mahendere to the stage for their duet performance.

In the midst of his performance, Mlalazi saluted his family (two children Keisha and Natasha, and wife Pretty Gamuchirai) whom he described as his support system in everything he did.

“They mean everything, they are the support system for everything that I do. I think you could see from the way this programme started, everything was just building and was about them and me,” he said.

“Everything as it started from a young girl (Keisha) … everything that you see here has been organised by her (wife), it is not just that, when you interacted with me and you think I am a bit organised, she organises me, and if you interacted with me, and you think maybe there is something, she is the something,” he said as they went on to kiss on stage.

The other songs on the album, produced by Nigel Nyangombe, are Uyingcwele, Moya Oyingcwele, Bambelela, Ekhaya, No Night There, Jesus Paid it All and Jesus is the Answer.

Those who attended the event, hosted by famous radio and television personality Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, Rebecca Muchenje “Becky K” and Mlalazi’s child, Keisha, included gospel stars Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave, Jonah Chivasa, Mai Mwamuka and Tembalami, among others.

Follow Winstone on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe