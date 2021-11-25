Hip-hop chanter Morena eyes global market

BY KIMBERLY KARIATI

UNITED KINGDOM-BASED Zimbabwean hip-hop artiste Tichaona Brian Morena says he has lined up several projects with international artistes as part of efforts to break into the global market.

Morena recently told NewsDay Life & Style that collaborations with local artistes had helped him launch a vibrant musical career.

“The journey to gaining fans and making great music is never a walk in the park. Collaborations were a huge hurdle because no one would be knowing you and the other artists always feel like they have nothing much to gain from the collaboration,” he said.

“I respect Trevor Dongo and Goodchild, who were more than willing to assist me on my first project titled Amai, a dedication to my mum which featured Dongo. This was one of my most successful songs and a fan

favourite.”

Morena said he was working on a 2022 mixtape and album that featured international musicians including Sticman, Rock Monsta, Craig G, Onyx, Prodigal Sunn, Masta Ace from the United States of America and Wayne Gidden, a UK singer.

“From working with such high-calibre acts I hope to gain access to a new fan base which has already manifested even from just the announcements of these features,” he said.

Morena said his zeal for music had brought success and recognition both on the international and local markets.

“The fear of rejection limited me in the first years of my career, thinking what if the listener does not appreciate the vibe. With time I had more clarity of my vision through self-awareness and I upgraded my conviction to meet my destiny,” he said.

“The feedback was honest and positive yet I feel it is a personal drive and determination that propels one to success.”

Morena said his greatest achievement was hosting the Mwana Anokosha event at the Harare Children’s Home, where a number of artistes performed for the children.

“This was by far a great source of satisfaction along with having the music appreciated by people from different walks of life. I was also fortunate that my first single Tyoka got a couple of spins, gaining recognition as soon as it was released,” he said.

Morena said he was working with local artistes such as Zimbiyana “MC Chita” Jones, Raheem Beat Box and Amun Heturu on his forthcoming productions.

Morena’s discography comprises songs such as Be Might, Skool of Hard Knocks and Hang the Hammer.