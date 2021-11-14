Hadebe to discover awards fate

BY FORTUNE MBELE

WARRIORS defender Teenage Hadebe will this week discover if he made the cut for the US Major League Soccer (MLS) best players for the 2021 season after he was nominated for two awards last month.

Hadebe (27), who plays for Houston Dynamo, was nominated for the defender of the year and best newcomer awards.

The MLS said the award winners would be announced before the start of the 2021 MLS Cup playoffs which are scheduled to kick-off on Friday.

“MLS will release a list of finalists prior to the start of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup playoffs. MLS year-end awards will be determined through voting from three groups: current MLS players, MLS clubs (coaches, technical directors/general managers) and select media members representing local and national outlets who consistently covered the 2021 MLS season,” the MLS said.

Houston Dynamo had a dismal 2021 season and failed to make it to the playoffs and have since released coach Had Ramos.

The MLS also said fans would participate in the voting process which started on October 29 and ended last Monday.

Hadebe arrived in the US midway through the season and made it into the MLS team of the week for Week 28 at the end of September after he had a good performance against Vancouver Whitecaps.

He moved to the US from Turkey where he played for top side Yeni Malatyasport who grabbed him from South African giants Kaizer Chiefs having locally played for Chicken Inn, Highlanders and Bantu Rivers.

Hadebe missed the Group G World Cup qualifiers against South Africa on Thursday away and against Ethiopia yesterday at the National Sports Stadium due to injury.