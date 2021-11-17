Green engages Congolese singer on single

BY TENDAI SAUTA

LOCAL singer Tichaona Terrence Green, who lives with a disability, has collaborated with a Congolese singer, Dispatch, on his forthcoming single titled Jehova set for release soon.

He will also release another duet with urban groover Ngoni Kambarami titled Munhu Wangu.

The songs come on the backdrop of the success of Green’s debut album Kuvarairwa, which featured Baba Harare on the title track.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Green said the forthcoming singles were a true reflection of the importance of collaborations and generally a working together of artistes.

“People should work together without being too judgmental or attaching stigma to anyone. Some people tend to lose a lot of talent and opportunities, especially from those living with disabilities because of stigma,” he said.

“Don’t look down upon yourselves, but show off your talent. The message in my two songs is for people to wait upon the Lord and live by his guidance.”

Green has so far performed at different churches, parties and at launches.

“I still remember my performances at the launch of Vabati VaJehova’s album, NASH TV Gara Mumba and the Color Vibes shows. I sell my music through online platforms, discs and WhatsApp,” he said.

Green’s new music reflects a great level of maturity.

His mother, Juliet, said as parents, they were trying their best to see him realise his full potential.

“Terry is a gift from God and I am proud of him as an innovative man with exceptionally good musical talent,” she said.

“I appeal to his followers to support him in every way possible to help him acquire an electronic wheelchair, a computer and equipment to build a home studio.”

