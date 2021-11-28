Govt dangles land to PWDs

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

GOVERNMENT has dangled farming land to people with disabilities (PWDs) throughout the country, saying this would empower them to make a living through agriculture.

This was disclosed yesterday by Zanu PF deputy secretary for the disabled, Joshua Malinga in a speech read on his behalf by Tapfumirei Zhou during a luncheon held for PWDs at the Gate Ministries Church in Mpopoma, Bulawayo.

Malinga is also special adviser to President Emmerson Mnangagwa on disability.

During the event, PWDs aired their grievances on different issues, including marginalisation on matters of land acquisition.

In his speech, Malinga said government was working towards implementing the President’s promises of providing land and financial loans to PWDs.

In September, Mnangagwa told PWDs during the official launch of the disability expo held in Gweru that they will be supported to carry out farming activities.

“He promised to give every disabled person presidential inputs. Furthermore, he promised to acquire land through the Lands ministry for the disabled in their clusters to do farming,” Malinga said.

“Our government went on to empower them financially by granting funds from the bank for PWDs where a window will be created at the Women’s Bank for their upliftment. His Excellency also went on to lead by example in implementing one of the policies by employing a disabled judge, Samuel Deme in September 2021,” he said.

Mnangagwa also promised PWDs loans for business projects.

He also decried the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on PWDs, saying the global pandemic had severely affected their livelihoods.