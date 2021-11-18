Govt avails fuel for Pfumvudza inputs

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

GOVERNMENT has promised to avail fuel to transport Pfumvudza/Intwasa agricultural inputs from the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) to the beneficiaries.

This was revealed by Lands and Agriculture minister Anxious Masuka during a question-and-answer session in Parliament on Wednesday.

Masuka said beneficiaries should not pay for transportation of the inputs as government had released 250 000 litres of fuel for the exercise.

“No farmer is supposed to pay any fee for transportation of inputs. We have been given 250 000 litres of diesel for transporters so that they can move expeditiously, and we have sent GMB to assist so that no farmer can pay these transporters,” he said.

“Transporters must not charge farmers, but should raise an invoice with GMB for payment.”

There have been reports of transporters demanding fees to ferry the inputs. Reports of corruption in the distribution of inputs also abound.

Masuka said registered transporters risked cancellation of contracts if they charged farmers.

“A budget has been allocated to GMB to ensure that inputs reach every ward, and so there is no need for farmers to pay any transport fee,” he said.

“Open spaces in urban areas are not used for cultivation, but in the interim, they can be used to cultivate crops to improve household food needs.”

Masuka urged transporters across the country to register with the GMB to participate in the movement of the inputs.

Follow Harriet on Twitter @harrietchikand1