Government official arrested over US$60 bribe

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

CHIKOMBA district development coordinator Michael Mariga has been arrested after he was allegedly caught red-handed while receiving a bribe to facilitate fast-track signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the local authority and a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

Mariga was arrested after the police set a trap on him.

He was not asked to plead when he appeared before Chivhu magistrate Sam Chitumwa but was remanded out of custody to December 2, 2021 on $5 000 bail.

It is the State’s case that on November 16, 2021, Mariga received US$60 from Teresa Dangwa, founder of the Dangwa Initiative after promising to fast track the signing of an MOU between the organisation and Chikomba Rural District Council.

More to follow…