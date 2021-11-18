HomeBreaking newsGovernment official arrested over US$60 bribe
Breaking newsLocal NewsSlider

Government official arrested over US$60 bribe

By Newsday

-

2

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA
CHIKOMBA district development coordinator Michael Mariga has been arrested after he was allegedly caught red-handed while receiving a bribe to facilitate fast-track signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the local authority and a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

Mariga was arrested after the police set a trap on him.

He was not asked to plead when he appeared before Chivhu magistrate Sam Chitumwa but was remanded out of custody to December 2, 2021 on $5 000 bail.

It is the State’s case that on November 16, 2021, Mariga received US$60 from Teresa Dangwa, founder of the Dangwa Initiative after promising to fast track the signing of an MOU between the organisation and Chikomba Rural District Council.

More to follow…

Previous articleIMF calls for decisive action in Zim

Recent Posts

Stories you will enjoy

Recommended reading

© 2021 Alpha Media Holdings. All Rights reserved.