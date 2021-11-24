Golfers brace for CUT charity golf tourney

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

Top local golfers are expected to battle it out for honours when they participate at this year’s edition of the Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) Charity Golf slated for tomorrow.

The event is organised by CUT to raise funds for the Chengetanai Old People’s home.

“It is that time of the year again that the underprivileged members of our community are remembered and assisted where possible,” said CUT Vice-Chancellor Professor David Jambgwa Simbi.

“Proceeds of the Tournament will be handed over to Chengetanai Old People’s Home in Hunyani, Chinhoyi, Nazareth Old People’s Home in Gadzema, Chinhoyi and Good Shepherd Children’s Shelter in Chikonohono Township, Chinhoyi. The Tee-off time of the Tournament is 0900hrs and all golfers are expected to have a fun-filled Friday in the Mashonaland West Administrative Capital City.”

CUT has also pleaded with the corporate world to donate towards the cause.

Chinhoyi University of Technology is partnering with CUT Hotels, Chinhoyi Country Club, Chartered Accountants Academy, Stanlim Business Solutions, Alpha Media Holdings (Newsday producers), Pink Swallows, Zimpapers, EconetLife, Nemchem, Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ), Aluminyu DSM, Khulisani, Old Mutual, Interlink Advertising, Matsose Investment, Moonlight, Premeir Gifts, WDR, CIMAS, ZB Bank, Norton 1, Norton 2 and Alaina.

CUT Hotels is also giving discounted rates to all golfers who will be part of this Charity Golf Tournament.

“There is going to be lots of entertainment and fanfare during the Awards and Prize Giving Cocktail at the Chinhoyi Country Club. Chinhoyi University of Technology calls on all members of the community to continue donating groceries before, during and even after the Charity Golf Tournament. These will be handed over to the beneficiaries. No donation is too small or too big as these will go a long way to help the three Homes.”