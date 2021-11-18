Former Zimbabwe cricket player arrested over cocaine

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A FORMER cricket player has been arrested after he was found in possession of cocaine weighing approximately 8.42 grams, valued at ZW$47 000.

Cocaine is classified as a dangerous drug under Zimbabwe laws.

Shevron Keith Ali on Wednesday appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje who remanded him to Thursday for bail ruling.

Ali, (34) is being jointly charged with Natasha Mario (32) for unlawful possession of dangerous drugs. They are represented by Killian Mandiki.

Allegations are that, on October 2 this year, police received information that the pair were suspected to be in possession of cocaine at a house in Meyrick Park, Harare.

Acting on the tip, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics proceeded to the house and requested a search, leading to the recovery of seven sachets containing white powder.

The white powder tested positive for cocaine after preliminary field tests.