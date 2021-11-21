Female entrepreneurs tackle COVID-19 disruptions

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

MORE than 300 women’s organisations will next month hold a first Women in Production conference aimed at capacitating female entrepreneurs with guidelines to assist their businesses to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference, which will run from December 13 to 15 and will be held in partnership with the Women Affairs ministry, the Zimbabwe Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises and Women’s Farming Syndicate, will capacitate female entrepreneurs to achieve the development goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Tsitsi Machingauta, one of the organisers said after the COVID-19 pandemic affected most businesses, female entrepreneurs should formulate and share strategies on how to sustain their companies in 2022 and beyond.

Some of the issues expected to be discussed at the conference include information sharing on trade, enabling policies for businesses, and creating electronic guidelines to help women entrepreneurs scale-up and digitise their businesses.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the lives and livelihoods of women business owners. Given that 70% of MSMEs in Zimbabwe are women owned, the conference will engage stakeholders, including government and development partners, to do everything in their power to ensure that women in production are given the necessary tools and resources to outlast this crisis and fortify their operations for the future.

“The event offers a platform to celebrate inspirational development journeys, showcase innovative products and services, and create new network opportunities for upscalling women-owned businesses and entering new marketplaces,” Machingauta said.