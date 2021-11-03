False reports bad for morale of gallant health workers

Johannes Marisa

IT seems fashionable in our country nowadays to send messages that denigrate health workers. Social media has been awash with messages that attack medical practitioners. Some print media houses have joined the fray.

It is common knowledge that the world is in the grip of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic and the medical workforce has stood tall to defend the people. It was reported that at least 78 health professionals succumbed to COVID-19 in Zimbabwe, a figure that is quite alarming considering the already dire staffing levels in our country.

We lost renowned physicians, surgeons, general practitioners, nurses, pharmacists, physiotherapists.

May their souls rest in peace! Plaudits should go to dedicated health workers that are still executing their duties with vigour, brilliance and tenacious determination. Despite all the dedication shown by the health staff, there has been a tirade against some of them and incessant attacks on specific hospitals.

Although I cannot deny that there may be some ills that may need to be eradicated from the health staff, I am sure the same medical staff has positive stories that can be highlighted so that the nation appreciates their patriotic efforts. Negative reporting naturally dampens their spirits.

Attacks on medical personnel are targeted at anyone who is involved in health service delivery and government is not spared. The Health ministry was targeted by many conspirators who argued that vaccines were meant to decimate the masses yet it was just misinformation and disinformation.

Zimbabwe was one of the countries in Africa to timeously roll out a vaccination programme such that there was a high probability that we could achieve herd immunity by the end of the year. But the zeal to get vaccinated has fizzled out as many now snub inoculation.

So many negative stories were written about the COVID-19 vaccines and these were driven by anti-vaccine movements. We stand at higher risk of getting a fulminant fourth wave down the year as a result of negative reports about such important public health measures. What is needed are advocates of public health measures like vaccination if we are to win the war against pandemics such as COVID-19.

It was all over social media that Kuwadzana Polyclinic nurses were charging an extra delivery fee of US$5 to expecting mothers.

Pregnant women were said to be grumbling about the sad development but investigations done by city authorities showed that it was a lie.

The war seemed to have cascaded to Dzivarasekwa Polyclinic where the sister-in-charge was said to be openly demanding bribes for one to deliver at the clinic. It was reported that for one to avoid being transferred to a central hospital, one had to pay a bribe.

That sounded ridiculous as maternity cases have their referral procedures in order to avoid maternal mortality. Cases that require higher centres for sure will not be entertained at polyclinics but will be referred to central hospitals such as Sally Mugabe, Parirenyatwa or Chitungwiza Central Hospitals.

Negative reporting tarnishes the images of the staff that has stood firm and astute to serve the communities. The health staff is working under very difficult conditions — very low salaries, lack of incentives, lack of recognition, long working hours due to understaffing.

It is a pity that brain drain is hitting hard with many migrating to Ireland, Scotland, England, Australia, New Zealand, USA, Namibia and many other developed countries. Nurses are leaving in droves for greener pastures, leaving our country in a state of health misery.

The peak of COVID-19 saw many public hospitals running short of admitting space. However, the gap was quickly closed by private practitioners who fought the battle from the other end and took risk by admitting critical patients in their clinics including those requiring oxygen.

Congestion at public hospitals was dramatically cut with mortality being naturally reduced.

Hats off to private practitioners for standing tall against the deadly virus.

However, some sections of the media were at it again with negative stories about issues of overcharging patients.

While it is unpalatable and unethical to overcharge, people should understand that COVID-19 requires so many things to manage especially when it has complicated to unprecedented levels.

The cost of oxygen is high and patients on dual tanks of oxygen may require at least eight cylinders a day. Imagine going for 10 days on such high volumes of oxygen and drugs. It is costly for sure and clinics have to pay salaries, risk allowances in order to remain afloat.

Hospital sundries have to be purchased daily making patient management a tall order. Private practitioners were denounced by the same people who would visit medical centres and beg for free medical service.

Some of the utterances and rants are detrimental to smooth functioning of the health sector. Negative reporting has its own consequences!

Vaccination was introduced in Zimbabwe with the hope that the country would achieve herd immunity by the end of the year.

Private practitioners collaborated with the Health and Child Care ministry and started administering the jabs. That automatically decongested the public health institutions, making vaccination very easy.

An administrative fee of US$5 was charged in the private sector but within days, there was news that private practitioners were overcharging patients.

There is a lot that is involved in vaccination and that includes injection risk, transportation, storage, incineration of needles, batteries for blood pressure machines et cetera.

All these things need money for medical practitioners to remain afloat.

Negative reporting can destroy the health sector yet we work tirelessly to deliver health despite many tribulations we come across.

It is time to honour our dedicated medical staff. Together, we will achieve our vision as a nation!

Johannes Marisa is president of the Medical and Dental Private Practitioners Association of Zimbabwe. He writes here in his personal capacity.